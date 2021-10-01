3 sisters from Racine climb one of world's highest mountains

One of the group’s biggest challenges was dealing with the altitude and resulting altitude sickness, which was a surprise, Elizabeth said.

“The average physically fit person can do the hiking part,” Elizabeth said. “It’s the nausea and headaches and just in general not feeling good that makes it hard. You don’t have an appetite.”

Another of the major challenges was the Barranco Wall, elevation 843 feet. It’s located on the side of Mount Kilimanjaro and what climbers would refer to as a scramble, meaning it does not require experienced mountain climbing skills.

However, the wall is steep and climbers have to use handholds and footholds to maneuver the vertical wall.

“It was a little more technical than we had planned,” Sarah said.

During the hike, Sarah’s skin on her fingers cracked due to the dryness of the air. Elizabeth said she had sunburned hands that blistered. Carolyn said she also had “impressive blisters.” Other than that, they didn’t incur any other injuries.

What helped them persevere and carry them through the rough patches was having a good work ethic they learned in the Midwest, Carolyn said.