And the band played on: Conductors switch to teaching online during the coronavirus shutdown

The app, she said, allows her to "give constructive feedback and praise as well. It’s really fun! Having so many kids on that program also allows me to see what they are practicing. It even generates a weekly chart showing how many minutes were spent playing in the app and whether it was on assigned material or their exploration of the thousands of resources in the program."

Despite all this virtual connecting, however, she still misses "seeing and hearing my students. Sitting in front of a computer screen all day is not my ideal gig. I find most of us musicians are really people persons."

Randy Rovik, band director at Lincoln Middle School

"With the chaos that's going on now, I am taking steps to work with students online," Rovik said.

He's set up Google Classrooms with activities for each of his bands "and thanks to the MakeMusic company, we've been able to offer free, full-access subscriptions to SmartMusic for all our students — band and orchestra. Now it's up to the parents and student to take advantage of that."

He has also offered to "meet with any of my Lincoln students virtually using Zoom," along with teaching private lessons via Zoom.