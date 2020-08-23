The write stuff: Area author's dream comes true with debut novel

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dreams are a big deal to Lorelei Savaryn.

Her debut novel — “The Circus of Stolen Dreams” — follows a young girl into a mysterious world where dreams come alive.

For Savaryn, this novel is a dream come true.

Penguin Random House is publishing the book, plus an upcoming second novel, but that impressive two-book contract came about only after “a lot of rejections,” Savaryn said.

The former Racine Unified School District teacher, who lives in Gurnee, Ill., with her husband and four young children, worked hard to turn her dream of being a full-time writer into reality.

She squeezes in writing time around homeschooling her kids, crediting “being flexible” and “becoming really good at writing in short spurts of time.”

“It’s something I have worked really hard to make a priority,” she said. “I write on the weekends and in the evenings after the kids go to bed, and sometimes I hire a babysitter for a few hours. I’m not one of those writers who has a special room in my house where I can go and write at my leisure.

Though this was a longtime dream of hers, Savaryn “was afraid to try it; afraid I would fail.”