 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Writer turns her own story into a children's book
View Comments
top story

Writer turns her own story into a children's book

{{featured_button_text}}

When she was a child, snoring was a source of embarrassment for Carol L. Paur.

Now she’s turned it into her first children’s book.

“Isasnora Snores,” which was released in December, is about a girl who snores so loudly she is banished from her kingdom.

After living in exile in the forest, she becomes important in the battle to save her country.

Paur — a University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduate — said she was “teased so much about my snoring when I was little that I was afraid to go on sleepovers.”

As an adult, she writes short stories, which she gives as gifts to friends and family members.

“I never tried to publish those stories,” she said during a phone interview Friday from her home in Walworth County.

This story was originally called “Snoring Beauty” and was a gift for Paur’s youngest daughter, Monica.

“She told me to try to get it published,” Paur said. “But the whole publishing process is so daunting.”

Paur went to a writing conference in Milwaukee “where you could meet with book agents and discuss your book idea,” she said.

Their advice was “to drop the ‘Sleeping Beauty’ reference, so I changed it a bit and started to send it out.”

She still didn’t have any success until finding out about — and joining — the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators.

“The group really helped me with the learning curve of publishing a children’s book,” she said.

A busy writer

Paur had previously self-published books — including two novels geared toward adult women and a devotional book called “Praying for the Enemy: Your 911 to Peace” — but, this time, she wanted to go the traditional route.

“Isasnora Snores” came out in December from Black Rose Writing, out of Texas. It’s a “middle-grade” book, aimed at children ages 8 to 13.

Paur has already written a second “Isanora” story and is working on a YA novel called “Pigeon Car” (about a girl who buys a very old car that proves to be a magnet for pigeons), some picture books for very young children and a book for adults. She also writes plays and screenplays and is a freelance writer whose articles have been published in the Lake Geneva Regional News and the Resorter.

Writing fiction, however, allows her to be creative.

“My mind is constantly churning,” she said. “I can drive by a park and see people sitting there, and a little story comes into my mind. Writing allows me to be creative. Not every idea becomes a book, but sitting down and writing is a great way to release that creativity.”

She’s also had to be creative in trying to market her book during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I did some author talks, but then everything shut down,” she said. To reach out to potential readers, Paur has written scripts from chapters of the book, which actors read on her YouTube channel. You can access her blog and YouTube channel through her website at www.clpaurauthor.com.

“Isasnora Snores” is available from Black Rose Writing (www.blackrosewriting.com/home) and also from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Much More Than Books: The Evolution of the Kenosha Public Library

Libraries are much different now than they were even five or 10 years ago. Whereas they used to be places to find books and do research, now they are community hubs, offering all manner of activities for all ages while still adhering to their purpose.

Here is a collection of photos from our “Much More Than Books: The Evolution of the Kenosha Public Library” three-day series that was published in the Kenosha News that looks at the changing role of the library in the community and shows how it is more relevant now than ever before.

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB

  • kenosha news FILE photo by BRIAN PASSINO

Dani Lockwood, left, David Lockwood discuss their reading during the Social Justice Book Club as it meets at the Northside Library on Tuesday.…

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB

  • BRIAN PASSINO

Dani Lockwood, left, David Lockwood, Ellie Gross discuss their reading as Kristin Kornkven, right, leads the Social Justice Book Club as it me…

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB

  • BRIAN PASSINO
  • Updated

Dani Lockwood discusses her reading during the Social Justice Book Club as it meets at the Northside Library on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB

  • BRIAN PASSINO
  • Updated

Kristin Kornkven leads the Social Justice Book Club as it meets at the Northside Library on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

LIBRARY SERIES BOOKMOBILE
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES BOOKMOBILE

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
  • Updated

St. Joseph Catholic Academy Lower Campus fifth-grade teacher John Roscioli, top middle, with his students, including Tommy Otto, lower left, a…

LIBRARY SERIES BOOKMOBILE
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES BOOKMOBILE

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO

The Kenosha Public Library’s Bookmobile makes a stop at St. Joseph Catholic Academy Lower Campus on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

LIBRARY SERIES NEW EQUIPMENT
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES NEW EQUIPMENT

  • BRIAN PASSINO

Janet Frieman, a customer services specialist at the Northside Library, logs hold items after they are sorted by the library’s new automatic m…

LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Marcia Siehr instructs a class on Windows 10 at the Northside Library on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.

LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Marcia Siehr instructs a class on Windows 10 at the Northside Library on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.

LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Marcia Siehr, left, helps Patsy Klein, center, and Bernie Baumiester during a class on Windows 10 at the Northside Library on Wednesday.

LIBRARY SERIES
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES

  • BRIAN PASSINO
  • Updated

Theresa Seidel, left, a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library, reads to preschoolers Marty Best, Charlie Best, Nicholas and Michael Kn…

LIBRARY SERIES
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES

  • kenosha news photo by BRIAN PASSINO

Theresa Seidel, a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library, reads to children during the preschool story time last Thursday.

LIBRARY SERIES
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES

  • BRIAN PASSINO

Theresa Seidel is a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library. Seidel was waiting for children to arrive for a preschool story time at the…

LIBRARY SERIES
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES

  • BRIAN PASSINO

Preschoolers Marty Best, left, and Charlie Best listen as Theresa Seidel, a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library, reads during the pr…

LIBRARY SERIES
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES

  • BRIAN PASSINO

Theresa Seidel, a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library, reads to children during the preschool story time. Thursday, January 10, 2019.

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Updated

From left, Destiny Jones, 10, Lola Bruns, 10, Noah Beeal, 8, Lisa Rivers, and Issac Shailer, 10, do a breakdown cheer at the end of the Discov…

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Updated

Isaac Shailor, 10, center, shares drawings of things he likes during the Discover Theater Class at the Southwest Library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Lola Bruns, 10, shares that reading is her favorite thing to do as Isaac Shailor, 10, looks on during the Discover Theater Class at the Southw…

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Updated

Isaac Shailor, 10, acts out "confused" during the Discover Theater Class at the Southwest Library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Lola Buns, 10, puts gestures to "confident" during the Discover Theater Class at the Southwest Library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Updated

Lisa Rivers, left, motions as students from left, Noah Beeal, 8, Issac Shailor, 10, and Lola Bruns, 10, act out emotions during the Discover T…

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Kenosha Public Library employee Lisa Rivers, left, motions as students, from left, Noah Beeal, 8, Issac Shailor, 10, and Lola Bruns, 10, act o…

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Updated

From left, Destiny Jones, 10, Isaac Shailor, 10, Noah Beeal, 8, Lola Bruns, 19, and Lisa Rivers create a story out to act out during the Disco…

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

From left, Isaac Shailor, 10, Noah Beeal, 8, Destiny Jones, 10, and Lola Bruns act out specific words from a story theyc created during the Di…

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Updated

Noah Beeal, 8, center, gestures typing as he plays charades during the Discover Theater Class at the Southwest Library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Uploaded Photos

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Matthew Moon, 11, reads a book to Ellie and her handler, Dave Jouppi at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Uploaded Photos

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Hayden Stanis, 7, reads to Ellie and her handler, Dave Jouppie, at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Uploaded Photos

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Ryan Moon,9, reads to Otis and his handler, Joan Davies, at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Uploaded Photos

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Matthew Moon, 11, reads a book to Ellie and her handler, Dave Jouppi at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Uploaded Photos

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Matthew Moon, 11, reads a book to Ellie and her handler, Dave Jouppi at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

LIBRARY GAME CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY GAME CLUB

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Gamers play Ticket to Ride during Game Club at the Southwest Library on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

LIBRARY GAME CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY GAME CLUB

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Brothers Dakota, left, and Jasper Kane look at their cards as they strategize during Game Club at the Southwest Library on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

LIBRARY GAME CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY GAME CLUB

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC

From left, Rob Nunez and brothers Dakota and Jasper Kane play a game called Ticket to Ride during Game Club on Thursday at Southwest Library.

LIBRARY GAME CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY GAME CLUB

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Updated

Rob Nunez, head of collection services, looks at his cards as he plays Ticket to Ride during Game Club at the Southwest Library on Thursday, J…

LIBRARY GAME CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY GAME CLUB

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

From left, Don Kresch, Rob Nunez and Dakota Kane play Ticket to Ride during Game Club at the Southwest Library on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics