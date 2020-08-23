Writer turns her own story into a children's book

She still didn’t have any success until finding out about — and joining — the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators.

“The group really helped me with the learning curve of publishing a children’s book,” she said.

A busy writer

Paur had previously self-published books — including two novels geared toward adult women and a devotional book called “Praying for the Enemy: Your 911 to Peace” — but, this time, she wanted to go the traditional route.

“Isasnora Snores” came out in December from Black Rose Writing, out of Texas. It’s a “middle-grade” book, aimed at children ages 8 to 13.

Paur has already written a second “Isanora” story and is working on a YA novel called “Pigeon Car” (about a girl who buys a very old car that proves to be a magnet for pigeons), some picture books for very young children and a book for adults. She also writes plays and screenplays and is a freelance writer whose articles have been published in the Lake Geneva Regional News and the Resorter.

Writing fiction, however, allows her to be creative.