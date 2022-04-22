TV highlights for Friday, April 22: Celebrating the music of Aaron Copeland

"Great Performances" (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) explores the music and influence of American composer Aaron Copland, whose "Fanfare for the Common Man" was written to honor those engaged in the struggle against fascism during World War II. It went on to be used for sporting events and has been heard in movie scores.

In addition to composing several film scores himself, Copland had a huge influence on the genre, particularly in the music of mid-20th century Westerns and movies scored by Leonard Bernstein ("On the Waterfront") and John Williams ("Superman"), among others.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

A filmmaker hoping to leave a livable planet for his daughter travels the globe in search of environmental solutions in the 2019 documentary "2040" (7 p.m., CW).

Talented kids perform with a parent on "Come Dance with Me" (7 p.m., CBS).

After an abduction, the task force turns to Red on "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC).

The Chicago Bulls host the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

in Frank displeases several generations of Reagans on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

CULT CHOICE

Turner Classic Movies recalls the films of director Peter Bogdanovich, who died in January, including "Paper Moon" (7 p.m., TCM), "The Last Picture Show" (9 p.m., TCM) and "What's Up Doc?" (11:15 p.m., TCM).

NEW ON STREAMING

Streaming on Disney+, "Explorer: The Last Tepui" follows a climbing team to the Amazon, where they attempt the very first ascent up a 1,000-foot sheer cliff.

Also on Disney+, "The Biggest Little Farm: The Return" follows up on a 2018 documentary about a couple who left their busy lives in Los Angeles to work barren land in Ventura County, a 10-year effort that yields a bounty of organic foods.

This sequel "stars" a number of animals, including Georgie, an egret with a taste for gophers, Emma the pig and her newest litter and a lamb named Moe, who is convinced he's a dog.

