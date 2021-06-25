TV highlights for Saturday, June 26: TCM spends the weekend with Alfred Hitchcock

Turner Classic Movies spends the entire weekend with a 48-hour marathon salute to the films of Alfred Hitchcock, starting with the 1936 thriller "Sabotage" (5 a.m. Saturday, TCM) and concluding with the 1972 shocker "Frenzy" (2:45 a.m. Monday, TCM).

Unlike other film directors of that era, Hitchcock, known as the "Master of Suspense," had his own television show, "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," which enabled him to tell stories in a brisk and economic fashion.

In 1960, he radically departed from lush technicolor epics like "Vertigo" (4:45 p.m., TCM) and "North By Northwest" (2:15 p.m., TCM). Inspired by his television work, he directed the inexpensive black-and-white thriller "Psycho," airing at 7 p.m. Sunday on TCM, a film that redefined Hollywood horror.

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

A 19th-century fur trapper (Leonardo DiCaprio) hunts down the man (Tom Hardy) who left his son for dead in the 2015 period adventure "The Revenant" (6:35 p.m., FXM).

Two detectives (Denzel Washington and Rami Malek) focus on a loner (Jared Leto) after a series of murders in the 2021 thriller "The Little Things" (7 p.m., HBO).

Cars go fast during auto racing (7 p.m., CBS).

An Idaho couple falls under suspicion after two teens vanish in the 2021 shocker "Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story" (7 p.m., Lifetime).

A challenge to Swift makes a harsh winter even more challenging on "Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty" (7 p.m., BBC America).

U.S. Olympic trials (8 p.m., NBC) include track and field finals.

include track and field finals. "When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren" (8 p.m., ABC, rerun) offers humorous animal clips.

offers humorous animal clips. A fetching developer tries to buy beachfront property but finds love instead in the 2021 romance "Sand Dollar Cove" (8 p.m., Hallmark).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.