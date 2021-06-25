TV highlights for Saturday, June 26: TCM spends the weekend with Alfred Hitchcock

Turner Classic Movies spends the entire weekend with a 48-hour marathon salute to the films of Alfred Hitchcock, starting with the 1936 thriller "Sabotage" (5 a.m. Saturday, TCM) and concluding with the 1972 shocker "Frenzy" (2:45 a.m. Monday, TCM).
Unlike other film directors of that era, Hitchcock, known as the "Master of Suspense," had his own television show, "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," which enabled him to tell stories in a brisk and economic fashion.
In 1960, he radically departed from lush technicolor epics like "Vertigo" (4:45 p.m., TCM) and "North By Northwest" (2:15 p.m., TCM). Inspired by his television work, he directed the inexpensive black-and-white thriller "Psycho," airing at 7 p.m. Sunday on TCM, a film that redefined Hollywood horror.
TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS
- A 19th-century fur trapper (Leonardo DiCaprio) hunts down the man (Tom Hardy) who left his son for dead in the 2015 period adventure "The Revenant" (6:35 p.m., FXM).
- Two detectives (Denzel Washington and Rami Malek) focus on a loner (Jared Leto) after a series of murders in the 2021 thriller "The Little Things" (7 p.m., HBO).
- Cars go fast during auto racing (7 p.m., CBS).
- An Idaho couple falls under suspicion after two teens vanish in the 2021 shocker "Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- A challenge to Swift makes a harsh winter even more challenging on "Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty" (7 p.m., BBC America).
- U.S. Olympic trials (8 p.m., NBC) include track and field finals.
- "When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren" (8 p.m., ABC, rerun) offers humorous animal clips.
- A fetching developer tries to buy beachfront property but finds love instead in the 2021 romance "Sand Dollar Cove" (8 p.m., Hallmark).