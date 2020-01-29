Congregations call for prison reform, urge voter empowerment at annual meeting

While those off supervision can vote, it is up to congregations to help reinforce it.

“We need everyone who can vote ... to inform them that they can vote,” he said.

Liners said those who have committed felony crimes and have yet to serve out their sentences cannot vote. However, most people incarcerated in county jails are in for misdemeanors and “they have not lost their right to vote.”

He said those who are serving time for misdemeanors can vote, but if they are unable to go to the polls, they can vote via absentee ballot.

Census

Sandy Milligan, a CUSH member, also spoke on the importance of taking part in the 2020 Census. She also addressed fears of how the information will be used. She said by law, the Census bureau is required to protect all personal information gathered.

“There is especially fear in the immigrant community about this. So, it is important to note that in addition to other government agencies, the Department of Homeland Security cannot use the responses against immigrants,” she said. “The controversial question about legal status that was batted around is not included on the census.”

CUSH initiatives