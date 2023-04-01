Special Easter music, service set

KENOSHA — Prayer House Assembly of God Church, 1525 24th Ave., will host “My Redeemer Lives Easter Musical” on Saturday April 1, at 6 p.m..

The musical is free and open to the public. It will feature an evening of festive music, monologue, inspirational message by Pastor Ron Auch Jr., and special performance from the children’s choir. There will also be fellowship, refreshments and treats following the musical.

A special “Easter Resurrection Service” will be on Sunday April 9, at 10 a.m. The events will include worship with the praise band, and special messages by Pastor Ron Auch Jr. Beverages and treats will be served after the Easter service.

For more information visit www.prayerhouseag.org or call Worship Leader Cheryl McCrary at 262-595-0500 Ext #3.

Diaper bank, food pantry offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for more information.

Sharing Center needs assistance

TREVOR — Supported by 29 churches in Kenosha County and beyond, the Sharing Center, which serving the rural crisis needs of Kenosha County families, is requesting assistance.

Regularly serving 3300 residents, the Center’s greatest needs are: gym Shoes, new or gently used; heavyweight/cold weather sleeping bags; sheets, towels, and blankets, new or gently used; perishable and non-perishable food donations; laundry detergent & dish soap; cat & dog food.

Donations can be delivered during business hours to 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Learn more at www.thesharingcenter.net or call 262-298-5535.

Carts needed at food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.