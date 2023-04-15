Lakes New Heart luncheon to be held Tuesday

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will be held at noon Tuesday April 18, at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

The speaker is Roxine Carey from Kenosha on “’The Goodness of God.” She and husband John have been married 56 years. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Roxine has been involved in Aglow for 20 years.

The luncheon committee consists of Christ-centered, Bible-believing women from southeast Wisconsin. The cost is $12. No child care is provided.

For reservations, call Nancy 262-914-1821 or Kathy 262-653-0503.

Diaper bank, food pantry offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for info.

Sharing Center needs assistance

TREVOR — Supported by 29 churches in Kenosha County and beyond, the Sharing Center, which serving the rural crisis needs of Kenosha County families, is requesting assistance.

Regularly serving 3300 residents, the Center’s greatest needs are: gym Shoes, new or gently used; heavyweight/cold weather sleeping bags; sheets, towels, and blankets, new or gently used; perishable and non-perishable food donations; laundry detergent & dish soap; cat & dog food.

Donations can be delivered during business hours to 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Learn more at www.thesharingcenter.net or call 262-298-5535.

Carts needed at food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.