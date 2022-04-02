FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, April 2

Church to host Drug Awareness Week presentation

KENOSHA — The 42nd Annual Kenosha County Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drugs Awareness Week event “Stand With Me and Be Drug Free!” will be held on Friday, April 8.

Presenter Jen Fell, the Kenosha County Health Department public health supervisor, will give a Narcan presentation and discuss substance use prevention.

The event will be held at Westley United Methodist Church, 4600 60th St. It will start with a noon lunch and then include at 12:15 p.m. program.

To register call 262-654-8122.

Catholic Woman’s Club to meet April 11

KENOSHA — The Catholic Woman’s Club of Kenosha will meet on Monday, April 11, at Ruffolo’s II Restaurant at the corner of 45th Street and 39th Avenue.

The gathering will begin at 11:30 a.m. and feature a menu of chicken, roasted potatoes, salad, desert, coffee, tea. The cost is $15, tax and tip included>

For more information or to register, call Marilyn at 262-551-5492 or Lois at 262-764-3058 by 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. Reservations made, but not attended will be billed to the person making the reservation. Cash/checks are payable on April 11 at the restaurant.

Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon April 19

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will be Tuesday April 19 at noon at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

Speaker Lance Rangel’s topic will be “Did Christ Die for Nothing?” Lance and his wife Christina have been married for 31 years and owned their own business. He recently became a grandpa for the first time. He has a passion for sharing the Gospel and to see others think about their eternal destiny.

Men are invited to this gathering. The group consists of Christ-centered, Bible-believing women of southeast Wisconsin.

The luncheon’s cost is $11. No child care is provided.

For reservations call Nancy at 262-914-1821 or Kathy at 262-653-0503.

Food pantry, diaper bank offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for more information.

Carts needed at church food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the the church.

