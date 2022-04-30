FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, April 30

Church plans Spring Rummage Sale

ZION, Ill. — Memorial United Methodist Church will hold its annual Spring Rummage Sale on Thursday, May 5, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Friday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday will be a $5 Bag Sale.

There is clothing for men, women, teens and children, as well as a large selection of home goods, books, toys and games, glassware and other home furnishings.

There is also a BBQ sandwich lunch and a bake sale. Both will be take out only.

Money raised by the event will go for the church operating fund. Money raised by the bake sale will go to the United Methodist Women mission projects.

The church is located at 2935 Sheridan Road, Zion, Ill.

For more information, call 847-872-5757.

Catholic Woman’s Club to meet

KENOSHA — The Catholic Woman’s Club of Kenosha will meet on Monday May 9.

The luncheon meeting will be at Ruffalo’s II at the intersection of 39th Avenue and 45th Street. The meeting will include the installation of new Board members and the May Crowning.

The meal to be served at 11:30 a.m. The menu will be shared when you call for your reservation. Call 262-764-3058 or 262-551-5492 by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 for reservations.

Reservations made, but not kept, will be charged back to the member. The cost is $15, payable by cash or check. Guests are welcome.\

Carts needed at church food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the the church.

Food pantry, diaper bank offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for more information.

Ladies Heart Luncheon set May 17

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will meet at noon Tuesday, May 17, at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

The title of the talk is “The Most Amazing Door.” The speaker is Patricia Woods-Clark, who moved to Kenosha from Mississippi 20 years ago. She has been fascinated by doors since her youth and will tell us her story of finding the most amazing one. Patricia and her husband teach, preach, and empower believers with the Gospel of the Good News for the Kingdom of Heaven. Her son, Ben, will sing a song after her talk.

The group consists of Christ-centered, Bible-believing women of southeast Wisconsin.

The luncheon cost is $12. There is no child care.

For reservations call Nancy 262-914-1821 or Kathy 262-653-0503.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0