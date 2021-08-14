FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, Aug. 14

Holy Rosary Festival
underway
KENOSHA — The Holy Rosary Festival continues today and Sunday at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii, 2224 45th St.
The free event includes live music, cash and meat raffles, games and bakery.
Available food includes Italian beef, sausage and meatball bombers as well as pizza, fried dough, fresh cut French fries, corn, cannoli, caprese salad, ice cream and beverages.
A spaghetti dinner will be available on Sunday.
Live music will be featured each day. The lineup includes:
Today — Lunde, 5-6:30 p.m.; 89 Mojo, 7-10 p.m.
Sunday — The Chevells, 1-3 p.m.; Drive with Horns, 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Smokin Gunz, 7-10 p.m.
An outdoor Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday under the tent.
Festival hours are 5 to 10 p.m. today and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Silver Rose program
today
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Knights Of Columbus District 67 is hosting the Silver Rose program today at 9 a.m. at St .Anne Catholic Church.
Every stop the Silver Rose makes throughout the pilgrimage is a rosary-centered occasion for Knights, parishioners and community members to pray for respect for life. Each year, from early March through mid-December, Silver Roses are stewarded by Knights of Columbus councils along routes from Canada to Mexico.
The program is open anyone wishing to pray for the respect for life.
For more information contact Rich Mich at shercookr@yahoo.com/.
New Heart luncheon
is Tuesday
KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will be held at noon Tuesday, at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St. Kenosha.
Kathy Trecker will be the program speaker on “Say’Yes’ to God and Be Bold As A Lion.” She is a nurse, wife, mother of four, and grandmother of five. She is involved in the ministry “Rewired by Mercy,” which reaches out to individuals with addictions. Her personal testimony will be included in her talk.
The group consists of Christ centered, Bible believing women from southeast Wisconsin. No child care is provided. Cost is $11 all inclusive.
For reservations call Nancy 262-914-1821 or Kathy 262-653-0503.
Food pantry,
diaper bank offered
SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.
Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities. If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID.
The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.
Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for more information.