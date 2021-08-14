FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, Aug. 14

Every stop the Silver Rose makes throughout the pilgrimage is a rosary-centered occasion for Knights, parishioners and community members to pray for respect for life. Each year, from early March through mid-December, Silver Roses are stewarded by Knights of Columbus councils along routes from Canada to Mexico.

Every stop the Silver Rose makes throughout the pilgrimage is a rosary-centered occasion for Knights, parishioners and community members to pray for respect for life, for the spiritual renewal of each nation, and for the advancement of the message of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The program is open anyone wishing to pray for the respect for life.

For more information contact Rich Mich at shercookr@yahoo.com/.

New Heart luncheon

is Tuesday

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will be held at noon Tuesday, at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St. Kenosha.

Kathy Trecker will be the program speaker on “Say’Yes’ to God and Be Bold As A Lion.” She is a nurse, wife, mother of four, and grandmother of five. She is involved in the ministry “Rewired by Mercy,” which reaches out to individuals with addictions. Her personal testimony will be included in her talk.