FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, Aug. 20

St. Alphonsus Church to host picnic

NEW MUNSTER — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting its second annual Summer BBQ Picnic, featuring food, bands and beer, on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.at the New Munster Park Pavilion, 6331 341st Ave.

The event bands will include “Relativity,” “Charley Thornton,” and others. Food will be served from 1 to 4 p.m. or until sold out. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, as there is limited seating available at the venue.

This is a free event open to the public. Ticket prices for the lunch including a BBQ pulled pork sandwich, mac-n-cheese, coleslaw, chip, and dessert are $15 for adults, $7 for children under 15, and free for children under 5. Beer, soda, and water will also be available for purchase. Carry outs are available.

“The St. Alphonsus Summer BBQ Picnic is a great event where we can enjoy live music while getting together with our neighbors and friends,” Father Arthur Mattox said. “What’s better than BBQ, bands, and a cold beverage on a beautiful summer day (with the exception of the Mass of course!)?”

For more information call St. Alphonsus Parish at 262-537-4370.

Blood drive set by St. Anne, KofC

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — St. Anne Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022 will be hosting a Blood Drive on Sunday, Aug. 28, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the east parking lot of the church at 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd.

Participants are asked to sign up online by going to https://bit.ly/stannes822 by Aug 27, or to call Rich Mich at 262-818-0839.

Catholic Woman’s Club set to resume

KENOSHA — The Catholic Woman’s Club of Kenosha will resume meetings beginning Sept. 12. The meetings/luncheons are held at Ruffolo’s II Restaurant, 3931 45th St.

Participants are asked to arrive at 11 a.m. The luncheon is served at 11:30 a.m. with a meeting to follow. It will include a speaker, door prizes, 50/50.

The luncheon cost is $15 per person. Reservations not kept will be billed to the person who make the reservation. Please make reservations by 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. Call Lois Jones, 1-262-764-3058 or Marilyn Strangberg 1-262-551-5492. Cash/checks are accepted at the luncheon.

Dues for calendar year are $15 and can be paid by cash or check. See Judy Lichter Summers at the restaurant for payment of dues., or mail to her at 1262-#3 Village Centre Drive, Kenosha, WI 53144, phone 262-859-9566. Dues will be collected in September and October.

Food pantry, diaper bank offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for more information.

Carts needed at church food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.