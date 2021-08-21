FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, Aug. 21

Carts needed to help the carless

KENOSHA — If you ever drive down 60th Street on a Tuesday afternoon you will see a line of people and cars in front of Grace Lutheran Church. Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. the church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

“Of those 130 families, on average 40 of those families walk to our pantry” said Grace Welcome Center Pantry Director Denise Russell, “our pantry is an indispensable resource for our community.”

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center has now run out of carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart.

“My heart goes out to everyone who has to carry their groceries home,” said Rev. Jonathan Barker, “there are a lot of hot days and carrying a heavy box or several bags of groceries is so awkward if you have to go several blocks. The carts make a huge difference and are a great expression of neighborly love.”