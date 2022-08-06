FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, Aug. 6

New Heart Luncheon Aug. 16

The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will meet at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

The speaker for this month is yet to be announced. The group consists of Bible-believing, Christ-centered women from southeast Wisconsin.

The cost is $12. No child care is provided.

For reservations call Nancy 262-914-1821 or Kathy 262-653-0503.

St. Alphonsus Church to host BBQ picnic

NEW MUNSTER — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting its second annual Summer BBQ Picnic, featuring food, bands and beer, on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 1 to 5 p.m.at the New Munster Park Pavilion, 6331 341st Ave.

The event bands will include “Relativity,” “Charley Thornton,” and others. Food will be served from 1 to 4 p.m. or until sold out. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, as there is limited seating available at the venue.

This is a free event open to the public. Ticket prices for the lunch including a BBQ pulled pork sandwich, mac-n-cheese, coleslaw, chip, and dessert are $15 for adults, $7 for children under 15, and free for children under 5. Beer, soda, and water will also be available for purchase. Carry outs are available.

“The St. Alphonsus Summer BBQ Picnic is a great event where we can enjoy live music while getting together with our neighbors and friends,” Father Arthur Mattox said. “What’s better than BBQ, bands, and a cold beverage on a beautiful summer day (with the exception of the Mass of course!)?”

For more information call St. Alphonsus Parish at 262-537-4370.