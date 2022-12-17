FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, Dec. 17

Chanukah concert on Sunday

KENOSHA — “Chanukah Americana,” a concert featuring Lil Rev., will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave., at 12;30 p.m.

The concert, which is free and open to the public, will feature a collection of original and traditional Chanukah music performed on guitar, banjo, ukulele, dulcimer, & mandolin.

“My musical inspiration started when I was just a kid listening to my dad’s record collection. Later on, I had an early morning paper route, and it afforded me the chance to purchase my first guitar, along with some rock n roll records and a few guitar lessons to boot,” said Lil Rev. “That was 38 years ago, and I’ve lived each day to listen to, play, perform and teach music any chance I can get. It still amazes me all these years later that I am able to make my living doing what I love!

“As of 2020, my music career largely revolves around touring North America, teaching at music camps, festivals, and concert series, as well as presenting my one-man musical history shows like ‘Scraps of Quilting Music,’ ‘Jews n Blues,’ and the ‘Jews of Tin Pan Alley.’”

Those attending must be fully vaccinated to attend (per synagogue practice). For more information, call 262-654-2716.

Organ recital on Dec. 23

KENOSHA — Organist Brian Schoettler will present a free, local concert on Friday, Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7104 39th Ave., in Kenosha.

The performance will cap a series of 30-minute organ recitals throughout the month of December.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/schoettlermusic.

Christmas Eve meal planned

KENOSHA — Christ the King Church in Kenosha will host a free Christmas Eve meal on Saturday, Dec. 24, from noon to 3 p.m.

The event will serve meals for anyone who is homeless or in need of a good meal.

It will be served at the church, 5934 Eighth Ave., entry via the double doors on the Eighth Avenue side.

Those wish questions or wishing more information can contact the church at 262-654-0457.

Speaker to discuss Irish places

RICHMOND, Ill. — The British Interest Group of Wisconsin & Illinois will host Dr. Jim Ryan as guest speaker on Saturday, Jan. 21, meeting from 10 a.m. to noon in a virtual meeting only via Zoom live.

His presentation will outline the origins and structure of the names of Irish places.

Dr Jim Ryan is a writer and publisher who has been active in Irish genealogy for the past 35 years. His books include “Irish Records—Sources of Family and Local History“, “Tracing Your Dublin Ancestors”, “Irish Church Records“, “Sources for Irish Family History“ and “Tracing your Sligo Ancestors”. He writes blogs and articles for Ancestor Network at www.ancestornetwork.ie and for Irish Roots magazine, and previously for In-Depth Genealogist and Irish America Magazine

Please register in advance for this meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIkduiqrTgvEtSXybE4aYaunsz3e0rr5aAP. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The area BIGWILL group meetings in person are held at the Community Church, 5714 Broadway in Richmond, Ill.

Food pantry, diaper bank offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for more information.