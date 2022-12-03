FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, Dec. 3

UMC Blue Christmas service set for Dec. 3

KENOSHA — Christmas can be a painful time for some. It may be the first Christmas without a loved family member who has recently died; it may be a time that has always been difficult.

The First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St., plans to offer a special “Blue Christmas” service on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m.

The public is invited to unite in sharing and hearing prayers, scripture and music that acknowledge that God’s presence is for those who mourn, for those who struggle and that God’s Word comes to shine light into our darkness. Everyone, regardless of church background is welcome.

The short service will be followed by a brief time for light refreshments and fellowship.

Lessons & Carols concert Dec. 9

RACINE — The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin will present its 30th annual Lessons & Carols Concert at Racine’s First Presbyterian Church on the corner of College and 6th Streets on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.

This program will feature music from U.S. composers and poets, a gospel presentation by the duo of Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory, and familiar carols will have a fresh makeover by the Jackson Berkey, arranger and keyboard player for Manheim Steamroller.

“I love the Lessons and Carols program,” said founding CAS member Win Germanotta. “This year’s musical selections with so many American composers gives this cherished Christmas tradition a special flavor. It’s always touching to hear the Christmas story interwoven with music that brings out another level of meaning to those familiar words.” Germanotta has sung with the CAS for over 35 years. “We’ve done some wonderful Christmas concerts over the years, but this one is especially beautiful and memorable.”

Tickets are adult $18 in advance/$20 at the door; seniors $16 in advance/$18 at the door; child $7. Advance tickets are available at Personal Touch by Julie Florist in Racine at 5445 Spring Street with cash or check or online at www.choralartsonline.org. To contact CAS email admin@cassewi.org or call 262-634-3250.

Advent celebration at local church

KENOSHA — The public is invited to an Advent Celebration of Lessons & Carols at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave., on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m..

The story of the fall of humanity, the promise of the Messiah, and the birth of Jesus will be told in short Bible readings interspersed with the singing of Christmas carols, hymns and choir music.

The public is invited to attend this free community event.

Organ recitals this month

KENOSHA — Organist Brian Schoettler will present a free, local concert on Friday, Dec. 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7104 39th AVe., in Kenosha.

The performance will cap a series of 30-minute organ recitals throughout the month of December. The recitals take place weekly on Fridays at 11:30 a./m. and are free and open to the public.

Each program features different repertoire for the Advent and Christmas seasons. The first performance was held on Friday, Dec. 2. Remaining performances include Dec. 9, 16 and 23.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/schoettlermusic.

St. Alphonsus Parish Cookie Walk set

NEW MUNSTER – St. Alphonsus Parish is once again hosting its “Cookie Walk” featuring thousands of homemade Christmas cookies. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon (or until sold out). The event will take place at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church’s Biersack Center, 6211 344th Ave., in New Munster.

“This fundraiser is a great start to the holiday season. Save time during by purchasing a wide variety of homemade cookies at the Cookie Walk. No one will know you didn’t bake the cookies yourself,” said Joanne Ross, event volunteer.

Cookies will be sold for $10.95 per pound. If you have any questions or would like to pre-order cookies, contact St. Alphonsus at 262-210-8482.

Church to host Live Nativity

KENOSHA — Kenosha Bible Church will host an outdoor Live Nativity on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. just east of the church at 5405 67th St.

Family friendly re-enactments will feature live actors, live animals and a narration taken from scripture. Complimentary snacks and hot drinks will be provided for all who attend. This event will take place outside so come dressed for the weather. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

There is no cost to attend. For more information visit kenoshabible.org or call the church office at 262-652-4507.

Ladies New Heart luncheon set

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will meet at noon on Tuesday, Dec 13, at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

Speaker Debra Weiner’s topic will be “Is There Room In Your Inn?” She is a licensed minister and associate pastor in northern Illinois. She also assists her husband, Art, a pastor. Residents of Pleasant Prairie, they have seven children, 18 grandchildren (one more on the way) and one great-grandchild.

The luncheon committee members consist of Bible-believing, Christ-following women from southeast Wisconsin.

The cost is $12. No child care is provided. For reservations call Nancy 262-914-1821 or Kathy 262-653-0503.

Blue Christmas service set Dec. 17

KENOSHA — The community is also invited to “Blue Christmas: A Service of Healing and Hope” at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave., on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

The service will give anyone in the community a quiet place to express the grief, fears, anger, and confusion that are a normal part of living and loving. Candles will also be lit to recognize the loss and loneliness that can be felt during the holidays due to death, disease, poverty, or abuse. . Prayers for healing will be offered for anyone who wishes it. The event is free and open to the public

Chanukah concert on Dec. 18

KENOSHA — “Chanukah Americana,” a concert featuring Lil Rev., will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave.

The concert, which is free and open to the public, will feature a collection of original and traditional Chanukah music performed on guitar, banjo, ukulele, dulcimer, & mandolin.

“My musical inspiration started when I was just a kid listening to my dad’s record collection. Later on, I had an early morning paper route, and it afforded me the chance to purchase my first guitar, along with some rock n roll records and a few guitar lessons to boot,” said Lil Rev. “That was 38 years ago, and I’ve lived each day to listen to, play, perform and teach music any chance I can get. It still amazes me all these years later that I am able to make my living doing what I love! As of 2020, my music career largely revolves around touring North America, teaching at music camps, festivals, and concert series, as well as presenting my one-man musical history shows like ‘Scraps of Quilting Music,’ ‘Jews n Blues,’ and the ‘Jews of Tin Pan Alley.’”

Those attending must be fully vaccinated to attend (per synagogue practice). For more information, call 262-654-2716.