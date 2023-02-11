Souper Bowl

at local churchKENOSHA — This Sunday, Feb. 12, Feb 12 is Souper Bowl Sunday at Wesley United Methodist Church.

The church at 4600 60th St., will be selling cups and bowls of chili and soup, along with bread from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The church invites the public to stop in, warm up and get ready for the big game with a hearty meal. Prices are $4 for a small bowl and $7 for a large.

St. Peter Parish sets Lenten mission

KENOSHA — St. Peter Parish, 2224 30th Ave., will host a Lenten mission on Monday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m.

Father Michael Baker, MIC, will be the guide through the evening’s journey titled “Are You Lost in the Desert of Life?”

The public is invited to attend and prepare for Lent, using scripture, the teachings of Jesus and Sister Faustina.

Ladies New Heart luncheon set

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, at noon at the Parkway Chateau 12304 75th St.

The theme of Barbara Dega’s program will be “I Am Redeemed!” Being of Welsh, Ashkenazi Jew and a mixture of European ethnicity makes her unique. She moved from New Jersey to Wisconsin in 1977. She and husband have been married 47 years. Their four daughters/sons in law have given them 11 grandchildren ranging in age from 6to- 20.

The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon committee consists of Bible-believing, Christ-following women from southeast Wisconsin. The luncheon cost is $12. No child care is provided.

For reservations call Nancy 262-914-1821 or Kathy 262-653-0503.