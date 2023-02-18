St. Peter Parish sets Lenten mission

KENOSHA — St. Peter Parish, 2224 30th Ave., will host a Lenten mission on Monday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m.

Father Michael Baker, MIC, will be the guide through the evening’s journey titled “Are You Lost in the Desert of Life?”

The public is invited to attend and prepare for Lent, using scripture, the teachings of Jesus and Sister Faustina.

Ladies New Heart luncheon set

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, at noon at the Parkway Chateau 12304 75th St.

The theme of Barbara Dega’s program will be “I Am Redeemed!” Being of Welsh, Ashkenazi Jew and a mixture of European ethnicity makes her unique. She moved from New Jersey to Wisconsin in 1977. She and husband have been married 47 years. Their four daughters/sons in law have given them 11 grandchildren ranging in age from 6to- 20.

The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon committee consists of Bible-believing, Christ-following women from southeast Wisconsin. The luncheon cost is $12. No child care is provided.

For reservations call Nancy 262-914-1821 or Kathy 262-653-0503.

Sharing Center needs assistance

TREVOR — Supported by 29 churches in Kenosha County and beyond, the Sharing Center, which serving the rural crisis needs of Kenosha County families, is requesting assistance.

Regularly serving 3300 residents, the Center’s greatest needs are:

Gym Shoes, new or gently used.

Heavyweight/cold weather sleeping bags.

Sheets, towels, and blankets, new or gently used

Perishable and non-perishable food donations

Laundry detergent & dish soap

Cat & dog food

Donations can be delivered during business hours to 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Learn more at www.thesharingcenter.net or call 262-298-5535.

Food pantry, diaper bank offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for more information.