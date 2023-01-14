FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, Jan. 14

Special services for guest speaker

KENOSHA — Dr. F. Willis Johnson is coming to First United Methodist Church in Kenosha today and Sunday as part of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

Today, he will conduct a discussion workshop “It’s Our Duty: Being Just in Troubling Times” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be served. A registration fee is required of $5 per person, $15 for teams of 4. Register at www.firstumckenosha.org.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, he will be preaching the message “Good Trouble” (Micah 6.8) at the First United Methodist Church. Services begin at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.. An informal reception will follow each service.

All are invited to attend.

Later that evening, the Wisconsin Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church will feature a celebratory service where Rev. Johnson will deliver another message titled “Injustice of Just-Us Theology” (Galatians 3.22.29). This service begins at 4 p.m.. All are welcome.

This visit follows a discussion series that was previously held at the church. The workshop, “Holding Up Your Corner,” was developed by Johnson. It is a guide for introspection and discussion based on scripture and his lived experience in Ferguson, Mo. following the death of Michael Brown. The program is a guide for understanding, healing, and action. Since then he has worked with many communities affected by civil unrest and racism and continues to speak, inspire, and motivate across the country.

Visit www.firstumckenosha.org for more info and registration.

New Heart Luncheon is set for Tuesday

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will meet Tuesday noon, Jan. 17, at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

“’Sharing the Good News’” will be the theme of speaker Titus Matthews. He is a longtime Kenosha resident and a Gideon, distributing the Word of God in jails, hotels, and medical and educational settings. One of his favorite Bible verses is ‘So shall my word be that goes out of my mouth: it shall not return to me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I send it.’

The luncheon committee consists of Bible-believing, Christ-following women from southeast Wisconsin. This month men are also invited.

No child care is provided. The luncheon cost is $12.

For reservations call Nancy 262-914-1821 or Kathy 262-653-0503.

Stand for Life Gathering Jan. 21

KENOSHA — Kenosha’s annual Stand for Life Gathering will be Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon at the intersection of 75th Street and 39th Avenue in Kenosha.

Participants should meet in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot,7307 40th Ave., rain or shine. Signs will be available there.

This is a family friendly, prayerful demonstration of support for the protection of all human life and is sponsored by the Kenosha Chapter of WRTL.

A chili/soup fellowship will follow at St. Mary’s.

For more information, call Marcia at 262-891-7665 or email wrtlkenosha@yahoo.com

Speaker to discuss Irish places

RICHMOND, Ill. — The British Interest Group of Wisconsin & Illinois will host Dr. Jim Ryan as guest speaker on Saturday, Jan. 21, meeting from 10 a.m. to noon in a virtual meeting only via Zoom live.

His presentation will outline the origins and structure of the names of Irish places.

Dr Jim Ryan is a writer and publisher who has been active in Irish genealogy for the past 35 years. His books include “Irish Records—Sources of Family and Local History“, “Tracing Your Dublin Ancestors”, “Irish Church Records“, “Sources for Irish Family History“ and “Tracing your Sligo Ancestors”. He writes blogs and articles for Ancestor Network at www.ancestornetwork.ie and for Irish Roots magazine, and previously for In-Depth Genealogist and Irish America Magazine

Please register in advance for this meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIkduiqrTgvEtSXybE4aYaunsz3e0rr5aAP. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The area BIGWILL group meetings in person are held at the Community Church, 5714 Broadway in Richmond, Ill.

Food pantry, diaper bank offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for more information.

Carts needed at church food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.