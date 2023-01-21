FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, Jan. 21

Stand for Life Gathering today

KENOSHA — Kenosha’s annual Stand for Life Gathering will be held today, from 11 a.m. to noon at the intersection of 75th Street and 39th Avenue in Kenosha.

Participants should meet in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot,7307 40th Ave., rain or shine. Signs will be available there.

This is a family friendly, prayerful demonstration of support for the protection of all human life and is sponsored by the Kenosha Chapter of WRTL.

A chili/soup fellowship will follow at St. Mary’s.

For more information, call Marcia at 262-891-7665 or email wrtlkenosha@yahoo.com

Carts needed at church food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.

Dinner, raffle at Holy Cross Parish

WILMOT – Holy Cross Parish, 30100 Wilmot Road (at the corner of highways B & C), will host a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tickets for dinner or carryout are $15 at the door.

The event includes a fundraising raffle at $20 for all five raffles. Winners need not be present.

For more information, call 262-857-2068 or check the church website at www.holycrosscatholicchurch.net.

Speaker to discuss Irish places

RICHMOND, Ill. — The British Interest Group of Wisconsin & Illinois will host Dr. Jim Ryan as guest speaker today, meeting from 10 a.m. to noon in a virtual meeting only via Zoom live.

His presentation will outline the origins and structure of the names of Irish places.

Dr Jim Ryan is a writer and publisher who has been active in Irish genealogy for the past 35 years. His books include “Irish Records—Sources of Family and Local History“, “Tracing Your Dublin Ancestors”, “Irish Church Records“, “Sources for Irish Family History“ and “Tracing your Sligo Ancestors”. He writes blogs and articles for Ancestor Network at www.ancestornetwork.ie and for Irish Roots magazine, and previously for In-Depth Genealogist and Irish America Magazine

Please register in advance for this meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIkduiqrTgvEtSXybE4aYaunsz3e0rr5aAP. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The area BIGWILL group meetings in person are held at the Community Church, 5714 Broadway in Richmond, Ill.

Food pantry, diaper bank offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for more information.