FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, July 2

St. Joseph ICONs to be in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — Every Few Years the Knights of Columbus selects an ICON of a Saint who is particularly inspiring to the Knights, their families and the communities. Each Jurisdiction receives one of them, which travels from Council to Council and serves as a centerpiece for a prayer service throughout the Order.

Flowing from the Year of St. Joseph declared by Pope Francis in his Apostolic Letter Patris Corde (With a Father’s Heart), the Knights have chosen to honor St. Joseph for 2022 Pilgrim ICON Program. There will be four St. Joseph ICONs traveling through Wisconsin making stops at various Councils throughout the year.

District 67 which consist of the Kenosha County Councils will have it for the month of July with the following schedule, subject to change:

Sunday, July 3: Mass at the Pennoyer Park Bandshell and in the Civic Veterans Parade, Kenosha

July 8-10: Mt. Carmel Festival

July 11: St. Lucy/Racine

July 13-16: Holy Rosary

July 22-24: St. Therese at 6 p.m./St. Anthony

July 26: St. Anne 6 p.m.

For more info email DD Rich Mich shercookr@yahoo.com

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church festival, procession set

KENOSHA — Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Kenosha will hold its annual festival procession on Sunday, July 10. he procession is in honor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Line up for the procession is at 12:30 p.m. that day in front of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on 19th Avenue and 54th Street. The procession will begin at 1 p.m. and proceed north on 19th Avenue to 53rd Street; then will go west on 53rd Street to 23rd Avenue; then south on 23rd Avenue to 55th Street; then east on 55th Street to 19th Avenue; and then north on 19th Avenue back to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

The procession will end inside the church with benediction around 2 p.m.

Residents and businesses along the procession route should be aware of the procession route and time.

The procession is part of the 73rd annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church festival which will take place on Friday, July 8, from 6 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, July 9, from 4 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, July 10, from 2 to 10 p.m. in Columbus Park, located on 22nd Avenue and 54th Street. The festival homemade spaghetti dinner will take place on Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the church hall.

Contact the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church office with questions at 262.652.7660 or via email at parishoffice@olmckenosha.org.

Ladies Heart Luncheon set

KENOSHA — The Ladies New Heart Luncheon will meet at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., on Tuesday, July 19, at noon.

The guest speaker will be Usama Dakdok, who was raised in a Christian home in a Muslim country. He passionately shares his story traveling throughout the US and is featured regularly on TV and radio.

The luncheon consists of Bible-believing, Christ-centered women of southeast Wisconsin. Cost is $12. No child care is provided.

Men are invited this month also.

For reservations call Nancy 262-914-1821 or Kathy 262-653-0503.

Iris history event at Richmond church

RICHMOND, ILL.—Maureen Brady will be speaker at the July 16 in-person meeting of British Interest Group of Wisconsin & Illinois, held at the Community Church, 5714 Broadway in Richmond, Ill.

Thie meeting, starting at 10 a.m., will also be available on Zoom for those not able to attend in person. PTegister for the Zoom meeting at www.BIGWILL.org.

The presentation will discuss how Ireland’s history affects the records and their availability, provide help for deciphering the layers of Ireland’s land divisions and place names, and review the best websites for locating the records.

Brady, a former school librarian and computer educator, has over 35 years experience with family history research. She has traced her Scottish roots back to the 17th century and beyond, and has also pursued Chicago and the Midwest, the trans-Allegheny U.S., Quebec, Irish and Swedish research. She has made numerous presentations to Illinois and Wisconsin genealogical societies, libraries, conferences and workshops, including presenting at the 2002 National Genealogical Society Conference, the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Central Florida Family History Conference, and webinars for the Brigham Young University Library family history webinar series.

Food pantry, diaper bank offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for more information.

Carts needed at church food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the the church.

