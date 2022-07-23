FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, July 23

St. Joseph ICONs in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — Every few years the Knights of Columbus selects an ICON of a Saint who is particularly inspiring to the Knights, their families and the communities. Each Jurisdiction receives one of them, which travels from Council to Council and serves as a centerpiece for a prayer service throughout the Order.

Flowing from the Year of St. Joseph declared by Pope Francis in his Apostolic Letter Patris Corde (With a Father’s Heart), the Knights have chosen to honor St. Joseph for 2022 Pilgrim ICON Program. There will be four St. Joseph ICONs traveling through Wisconsin making stops at various Councils throughout the year.

District 67 which consist of the Kenosha County Councils are continuing the local visits at the following sites:

This weekend: St. Therese at 6 p.m./St. Anthony

July 26: St. Anne 6 p.m.

For more info email DD Rich Mich shercookr@yahoo.com

St. Alphonsus Church to host BBQ picnic

NEW MUNSTER, – St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting its second annual Summer BBQ Picnic, featuring food, bands and beerm, on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 1 to 5 p.m.at the New Munster Park Pavilion, 6331 341st Ave.

The event bands will include “Relativity,” “Charley Thornton,” and others. Food will be served from 1 to 4 p.m. or until sold out. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, as there is limited seating available at the venue.

This is a free event open to the public. Ticket prices for the lunch including a BBQ pulled pork sandwich, mac-n-cheese, coleslaw, chip, and dessert are $15 for adults, $7 for children under 15, and free for children under 5. Beer, soda, and water will also be available for purchase. Carry outs are available.

“The St. Alphonsus Summer BBQ Picnic is a great event where we can enjoy live music while getting together with our neighbors and friends,” Father Arthur Mattox said. “What’s better than BBQ, bands, and a cold beverage on a beautiful summer day (with the exception of the Mass of course!)?”

For more information call St. Alphonsus Parish at 262-537-4370.

Food pantry, diaper bank offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for more information.

Carts needed at church food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.