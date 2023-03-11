Knights plan fundraiser night

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022 will host a Benefit Night at Noodles & Company at 6320 Green Bay Road on Tuesday, March 21, from 4 to 8 p.m.

The organization will receive 25% of the qualifying sales during those hours if patrons mention the Knights when they order or order by the Noodles Reward App online and enter code Giving25.

The money raised will be used for the Knights of Columbus charitable activities in the community.

Ladies New Heart luncheon set

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart luncheon will be held on Tuesday, March 21, at noon at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

Speaker Libby Clark will share her testimony titled “Jesus, Our Rope of Hope-from Surviving to Thriving.” She is an artist and loves to tell God stories with her art, as well as lead others in art therapy exercises. She and husband Steve have been married for 38 years. They have seven children and six grandchildren.

The luncheon’s committee consists of Christ-centered, Bible-believing women from SE Wisconsin. The cost is $12. No child care is provided.

For reservations call Nancy 262-914-1821 or Kathy 262-653-0503.

Food pantry, diaper bank offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for more information.

Carts needed at food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.

Sharing Center needs assistance

TREVOR — Supported by 29 churches in Kenosha County and beyond, the Sharing Center, which serving the rural crisis needs of Kenosha County families, is requesting assistance.

Regularly serving 3300 residents, the Center’s greatest needs are:

Gym Shoes, new or gently used.

Heavyweight/cold weather sleeping bags.

Sheets, towels, and blankets, new or gently used

Perishable and non-perishable food donations

Laundry detergent & dish soap

Cat & dog food

Donations can be delivered during business hours to 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Learn more at www.thesharingcenter.net or call 262-298-5535.