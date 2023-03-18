Knights plan fundraiser

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022 will host a Benefit Night at Noodles & Company at 6320 Green Bay Road on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m.

The organization will receive 25% of the qualifying sales during those hours if patrons mention the Knights when they order or order by the Noodles Reward App online and enter code Giving25.

The money raised will be used for the Knights of Columbus charitable activities in the community.

Ladies New Heart luncheon set

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart luncheon will be held on Tuesday at noon at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

Speaker Libby Clark will share her testimony titled “Jesus, Our Rope of Hope-from Surviving to Thriving.” She is an artist and loves to tell God stories with her art, as well as lead others in art therapy exercises. She and husband Steve have been married for 38 years. They have seven children and six grandchildren.

The luncheon’s committee consists of Christ-centered, Bible-believing women from SE Wisconsin. The cost is $12. No child care is provided.

For reservations call Nancy 262-914-1821 or Kathy 262-653-0503.

Sharing Center needs assistance

TREVOR — Supported by 29 churches in Kenosha County and beyond, the Sharing Center, which serving the rural crisis needs of Kenosha County families, is requesting assistance.

Regularly serving 3300 residents, the Center’s greatest needs are: gym Shoes, new or gently used; heavyweight/cold weather sleeping bags; sheets, towels, and blankets, new or gently used; perishable and non-perishable food donations; laundry detergent & dish soap; cat & dog food.

Donations can be delivered during business hours to 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Learn more at www.thesharingcenter.net or call 262-298-5535.