FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, Nov. 13

Church to host blood drive Nov. 25

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — St. Anne Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St Anne Council 16022 are co-sponsoring a blood drive on Black Friday Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd.

Each donor will get a $15 ecard to help with holiday shopping.

Visit bit.ly/STANNE1125 or email Rich Mich at shercookr@yahoo.com to sign up for appointments.

UMC plans Blue Christmas service

KENOSHA — Christmas can be a painful time for some. It may be the first Christmas without a loved family member who has recently died; it may be a time that has always been difficult.

The constant refrain on the radio and television, in shopping malls and churches, about the happiness of the season, about getting together with family and friends, reminds many people of what they have lost or have never had. The anguish of broken relationships, the insecurity of unemployment, the weariness of ill health, the pain of isolation-all of these can make some feel very alone in the midst of the celebrating and spending.

For these reasons, First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St., plans to offer a special “Blue Christmas” service on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m.

The public is invited to unite in sharing and hearing prayers, scripture and music that acknowledge that God’s presence is for those who mourn, for those who struggle and that God’s Word comes to shine light into our darkness. Everyone, regardless of church background is welcome.

The short service will be followed by a brief time for light refreshments and fellowship.

Carts needed at church food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.

Food pantry, diaper bank offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for more information.