FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, Nov. 26

Free class on Judaism set

KENOSHA —Rabbi Dena Feingold will offer a free three-session, weekly class on Judaism beginning Nov. 29 for newcomers to Judaism, spiritual seekers, those in interfaith relationships, grandparents of Jewish children, conversion candidates, Jews who want a refresher, and those who are just curious.

In-person attendees will have a chance to tour a synagogue worship space, but those who attend online will also get a feel for the space remotely.

The class is offered from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave.

Pre-registration is required. The class is free and open to the public. For more information, call 262-654-2716.

UMC plans Blue Christmas service

KENOSHA — Christmas can be a painful time for some. It may be the first Christmas without a loved family member who has recently died; it may be a time that has always been difficult.

The constant refrain on the radio and television, in shopping malls and churches, about the happiness of the season, about getting together with family and friends, reminds many people of what they have lost or have never had. The anguish of broken relationships, the insecurity of unemployment, the weariness of ill health, the pain of isolation-all of these can make some feel very alone in the midst of the celebrating and spending.

For these reasons, First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St., plans to offer a special “Blue Christmas” service on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m.

The public is invited to unite in sharing and hearing prayers, scripture and music that acknowledge that God’s presence is for those who mourn, for those who struggle and that God’s Word comes to shine light into our darkness. Everyone, regardless of church background is welcome.

The short service will be followed by a brief time for light refreshments and fellowship.

Lessons & Carols concert Dec. 9

RACINE — The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin will present its 30th annual Lessons & Carols Concert at Racine’s First Presbyterian Church on the corner of College and 6th Streets on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.

This program will feature music from U.S. composers and poets, a gospel presentation by the duo of Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory, and familiar carols will have a fresh makeover by the Jackson Berkey, arranger and keyboard player for Manheim Steamroller.

“I love the Lessons and Carols program,” said founding CAS member Win Germanotta. “This year’s musical selections with so many American composers gives this cherished Christmas tradition a special flavor. It’s always touching to hear the Christmas story interwoven with music that brings out another level of meaning to those familiar words.” Germanotta has sung with the CAS for over 35 years. “We’ve done some wonderful Christmas concerts over the years, but this one is especially beautiful and memorable.”

Tickets are adult $18 in advance/$20 at the door; seniors $16 in advance/$18 at the door; child $7. Advance tickets are available at Personal Touch by Julie Florist in Racine at 5445 Spring Street with cash or check or online at www.choralartsonline.org. To contact CAS email admin@cassewi.org or call 262-634-3250.

Church to host Live Nativity

KENOSHA — Kenosha Bible Church will host an outdoor Live Nativity on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. just east of the church at 5405 67th St.

Family friendly re-enactments will feature live actors, live animals and a narration taken from scripture. Complimentary snacks and hot drinks will be provided for all who attend. This event will take place outside so come dressed for the weather. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

There is no cost to attend. For more information visit kenoshabible.org or call the church office at 262-652-4507.

Ladies New Heart luncheon set

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will meet at noon on Tuesday, Dec 13, at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

Speaker Debra Weiner’s topic will be “Is There Room In Your Inn?” She is a licensed minister and associate pastor in northern Illinois. She also assists her husband, Art, a pastor. Residents of Pleasant Prairie, they have seven children, 18 grandchildren (one more on the way) and one great-grandchild.

The luncheon committee members consist of Bible-believing, Christ-following women from southeast Wisconsin.

The cost is $12. No child care is provided. For reservations call Nancy 262-914-1821 or Kathy 262-653-0503.