FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, Nov. 5

‘Lifting Our Hearts in Prayer’ event

KENOSHA — “Lifting Our Hearts in Prayer,” an event to pray for all human life, will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 75th Street and 39th Avenue in Kenosha.

Participants should meet in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot, rain or shine.

It is planned as a family friendly demonstration of support for the protection of all human life and is sponsored by the Kenosha Chapter of Wisconsin Right to Life. Signs will be available in the St. Mary’s parking lot at 1:15 p.m. No political signs are requested.

For more information contact wrtlkenosha@yahoo.com or 262-891-7665.

New Heart Luncheon set for Nov. 8

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon is scheduled for noon on Tuesday, Nov 8, at the Parkway Chateau 12304 75th St. The topic is “The Heart of the Matter.”

Speaker Katie Scheller was born and raised in Racine. he is an author and speaker who ministers to prisoners, including those on Death Row. She is president of The Vivian Foundation, a 501c3 non profit organization dedicated to helping inmates and their families.

The luncheon’s committee consists of Bible-believing, Christ-centered women from southeast Wisconsin. The luncheon cost is $12. No childcare is provided.

Reservations may be made by calling Nancy at 262-914-1821, or Kathy at 262-653-0503.

Church to host blood drive Nov. 25

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — St. Anne Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St Anne Council 16022 are co-sponsoring a blood drive on Black Friday Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd.

Each donor will get a $15 ecard to help with holiday shopping.

Visit bit.ly/STANNE1125 or email Rich Mich at shercookr@yahoo.com to sign up for appointments.

Carts needed at church food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.

Food pantry, diaper bank offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for more information.