FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, Oct. 29

Wesley UM to host Trunk or Treat

KENOSHA — Wesley United Methodist Church in Kenosha will host a Trunk or Treat event from 2 to 4 p.m. today.

Children and families are invited to stop by the church at 4600 60th Ave., to visit at the church parking lot to collect candy during the event. Children are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes.

The event is free and open to the public.

Trunk or Treat at Kenosha Bible Church

KENOSHA — Kenosha Bible Church will welcome all kids and families to their Trunk or Treat 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Children are invited to come dressed up in their costumes and trick-or-treat from car trunk to car trunk in the church parking lot at 5405 67th St. Individuals and families from the church will be handing out candy from their decorated trunks. The event will also include refreshments and a photo booth.

There is no cost to attend. For more information on this event, visit kenoshabible.org or call the church office at 262-652-4507.

‘Lifting Our Hearts in Prayer’ event

KENOSHA — “Lifting Our Hearts in Prayer,” an event to pray for all human life, will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1:30 to 2:30 pm at the intersection of 75th Street and 39th Avenue in Kenosha.

Participants should meet in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot, rain or shine.

It is planned as a family friendly demonstration of support for the protection of all human life and is sponsored by the Kenosha Chapter of Wisconsin Right to Life. Signs will be available in the St. Mary’s parking lot at 1:15 pm. No political signs are requested.

For more information contact wrtlkenosha@yahoo.com or 262-891-7665.

New Heart Luncheon set Nov. 8

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon is scheduled for noon on TuesDAY, Nov 8, at the Parkway Chateau 12304 75th St. The topic is “The Heart of the Matter.”

Speaker Katie Scheller was born and raised in Racine. he is an author and speaker who ministers to prisoners, including those on Death Row. She is president of The Vivian Foundation, a 501c3 non profit organization dedicated to helping inmates and their families.

The luncheon’s committee consists of Bible-believing, Christ-centered women from southeast Wisconsin. The luncheon cost is $12. No childcare is provided.

Reservations may be made by calling Nancy at 262-914-1821, or Kathy at 262-653-0503.

Carts needed at church food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.

Food pantry, diaper bank offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for more information.