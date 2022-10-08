FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, Oct. 8

Church spaghetti dinner today

KENOSHA — Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Kenosha is hosting t a homemade spaghetti dinner through Sunday, Oct. 9. It will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, at the Church Hall at the church, 1919 54th St. The facility is handicap accessible.

Each meal will consist of homemade spaghetti and homemade sauce, with two meatballs, salad, dessert and coffee. Each homemade spaghetti meal will cost $12. A meatball sub sandwich meal will be available each day of the dinner while supplies last. The meal will include a meatball sub sandwich, salad, potato chips, dessert and coffee for $10. Soda, bottled water and wine will be available for purchase.

Dine in and carry out dinners are available. Come into the church hall to order and pick up your carry out dinner. Handicap accessible dine in seating will be available in the Italian Gardens.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door on the days of the dinner.

Contact the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church office with questions at 262-652-7660 or via email at parishoffice@olmckenosha .org. Full details are available on the Mt Carmel Church website at www.olmckenosha.org.

Catholic Woman’s Club on Monday

KENOSHA — The Catholic Woman’s Club of Kenosha, will meet on Monday, Oct. 10, at Ruffalo’s II Restaurant, 3931 45th St. Arrive at the restaurant at 11 a.m. to register, for lunch, with dessert served at 11:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. Reservations made but not kept, will be the responsibility of the member. Reservations close Oct 5th at 5:30 p.m.

Father Pat Heppe will be the featured guest speaker on “The Christmas Parade Tragedy in Waukesha.” He will help those attending understand how the tragedy impacted the entire community, and will explain the essence of love in its purest form.

A club meeting will follow. Due are to be collected on Wednesday, Oct. 5, or mailed to Judy Lichter Summers,1262 #3, Village Centre Dr. K.W. 53144. Dues are $15 per year, runnning Sept. 2022 to Sept. 2023.

Philanthropic efforts this month will focus on Brass Elementary Schoo; supplies, and /or cash donations. Can tab collection for the Ronald McDonald house in Milwaukee should be brought to this meeting.

Guests are welcome to attend. Call 262-765-3058 or 262-551-5492 for reservations, payable at the restaurant. For further info: call Judy Lichter Summers 262-859-9566, leave message if no answer.

New Heart Luncheon set Oct. 18

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will meet at noon Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

Topic: ‘I Chose Jesus.’

This month’s speaker is Sharon Ferguson, on the topic “I Chose Jesus.” She and her husband of 29 years share the Gospel and encourage others to follow Jesus. They have three sons, a daughter, seven grandchildren, and many foster children.

The group’s committee consists of Bible-believing, Christ-centered women from SE Wisconsin.

The luncheon cost is $12. No child care is provided. Reservations may be made by calling Nancy at 262-914-1821 or Kathy at 262-653-0503.

Church to host Trunk or Treat

KENOSHA — Kenosha Bible Church will welcome all kids and families to their Trunk or Treat 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Children are invited to come dressed up in their costumes and trick-or-treat from car trunk to car trunk in the church parking lot at 5405 67th St. Individuals and families from the church will be handing out candy from their decorated trunks. The event will also include refreshments and a photo booth.

There is no cost to attend. For more information on this event, visit kenoshabible.org or call the church office at 262-652-4507.

Food pantry, diaper bank offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for more information.

Carts needed at church food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.