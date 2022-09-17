FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, Sept. 17

Church hosts geneologist today

RICHMOND, Ill. — “From The Source’s Mouth” will be the topic of Daniel Hubbard’s presentation at the Saturday, Sept. 17, meeting of BIGWILL, starting at 9:30 a.m. BIGWILL programs will be presented in person at the Community Church, 5714 Broadway in Richmond, Ill., and via Zoom (live).

Hubbard will help participants understand that our ancestors’ identities can be tricky to reconstruct. He is a former particle physicist and is now a full-time professional genealogist, book designer and writer, and the owner of Personal Past with research concentrating on North American and Northern European records. He is past president of the Lake County Illinois Genealogical Society and a member of the Swedish-American Genealogy Society.

Register in advance at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrdeqorTgpGdBFMg8RX_uFIK-uZZXK9vZG After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about the meeting. Visitors as well as members are always welcome!

The British Interest Group of Wisconsin & Illinois (www.BIGWILL.org), a genealogical special interest group for those who wish to research family history and ancestry in the British Isles, meets on the third Saturday of January, March, May, July, September and November.

Ladies New Heart luncheon set

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart luncheon will be held at noon Tuesday, Sept 20, at the Parkway Chateau 12304 75th St. Kenosha, WI.

Guest speaker Susan Bomkamp’s topic will be “God is My Constant Rescuer.” Abandoned by her husband to raise her children alone, she found the best husband ever in the Lord Jesus Christ.

The group’s committee members are Bible-believing, Christ-centered women from southeast Wisconsin.

The luncheon cost is $12. No child care is provided. For reservations call Nancy 262-914-1821 or Kathy 262-653-0503.

Life Chain event set Oct. 2

KENOSHA — An annual community Life Chain event will be Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 75th Street and 39th Avenue in Kenosha.

Participants will meet in St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot, rain or shine. It is planned to be a family friendly, prayerful demonstration of support for the protection of all human life and is sponsored by the Kenosha Chapter of WRTL. Signs will be available at the event.

For more information, please call Marcia at 262-891-7665 or email: wrtlkenosha@yahoo.com.

Church plans spaghetti dinner

KENOSHA — Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Kenosha will host a homemade spaghetti dinner on Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9. It will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, at the Church Hall at the church, 1919 54th St. The facility is handicap accessible.

Each meal will consist of homemade spaghetti and homemade sauce, with two meatballs, salad, dessert and coffee. Each homemade spaghetti meal will cost $12. A meatball sub sandwich meal will be available each day of the dinner while supplies last. The meal will include a meatball sub sandwich, salad, potato chips, dessert and coffee for $10. Soda, bottled water and wine will be available for purchase.

Dine in and carry out dinners are available. Come into the church hall to order and pick up your carry out dinner. Handicap accessible dine in seating will be available in the Italian Gardens.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door on the days of the dinner.

Contact the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church office with questions at 262-652-7660 or via email at parishoffice@olmckenosha.org. Full details are available on the Mt Carmel Church website at www.olmckenosha.org.

Food pantry, diaper bank offered

SOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Highway E and 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its food pantry and diaper bank.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID. The church also offers a non-perishable food pantry.

Call the church office at 262-859-2540 for more information.

Carts needed at church food pantry

KENOSHA — Each Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church serves on average 130 families pantry services.

Not only does Grace serve those who don’t have cars to drive up, but because of donations over the years (each cart costs between $45-$55) Grace Welcome Center Pantry has been able to provide 34 households with carts to make it easier to get their food home.

Grace Welcome Center needs carts to help those who walk up and is hoping more support will come in from the community. They have had a strict rule that each household can only get one cart. Carts can be dropped off at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can you can write a check to cover the cost of a cart by sending a it to the church.