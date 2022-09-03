FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, Sept. 3

Ladies New Heart luncheon Sept. 20

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart luncheon will be held at noon Tuesday, Sept 20, at the Parkway Chateau 12304 75th St. Kenosha, WI.

Guest speaker Susan Bomkamp’s topic will be “God is My Constant Rescuer.” Abandoned by her husband to raise her children alone, she found the best husband ever in the Lord Jesus Christ.

The group’s committee members are Bible-believing, Christ-centered women from southeast Wisconsin.

The luncheon cost is $12. No child care is provided. For reservations call Nancy 262-914-1821 or Kathy 262-653-0503.

Textile, clothing drive planned

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Living Waters Ministries will sponsor at textile and clothing drive on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, 8405 104th Ave., in Pleasant Prairie.

They are accepting clothing, jackets, coats and paired shoes, towels, linens, curtains and drapes. All items must be cleaned and placed in garbage bags; shoes bound together and placed in separate garbage bags, and clothing/textiles in separate bags. Some rips and stains are acceptable.

The textile products will help the Living Waters Ministries continue to meet the physical, social and spiritual needs of Kenosha County residents and will continue to support the various community programs, agencies and projects such as the Shalom Center, Sharing Center, and others.

Catholic Woman’s Club set to resume

KENOSHA — The Catholic Woman’s Club of Kenosha will resume meetings beginning Sept. 12. The meetings/luncheons are held at Ruffolo’s II Restaurant, 3931 45th St.

Participants are asked to arrive at 11 a.m. The luncheon is served at 11:30 a.m. with a meeting to follow. It will include a speaker, door prizes, 50/50.

The luncheon cost is $15 per person. Reservations not kept will be billed to the person who make the reservation. Please make reservations by 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. Call Lois Jones, 1-262-764-3058 or Marilyn Strangberg 1-262-551-5492. Cash/checks are accepted at the luncheon.

Dues for calendar year are $15 and can be paid by cash or check. See Judy Lichter Summers at the restaurant for payment of dues., or mail to her at 1262-#3 Village Centre Drive, Kenosha, WI 53144, phone 262-859-9566. Dues will be collected in September and October.

Life Chain event set Oct. 2

KENOSHA — An annual community Life Chain event will be Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 75th Street and 39th Avenue in Kenosha.

Participants will meet in St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot, rain or shine. It is planned to be a family friendly, prayerful demonstration of support for the protection of all human life and is sponsored by the Kenosha Chapter of WRTL. Signs will be available at the event.

For more information, please call Marcia at 262-891-7665 or email: wrtlkenosha@yahoo.com.

Church plans spaghetti dinner

KENOSHA — Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Kenosha will host a homemade spaghetti dinner on Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9. It will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, at the Church Hall at the church, 1919 54th St. The facility is handicap accessible.

Each meal will consist of homemade spaghetti and homemade sauce, with two meatballs, salad, dessert and coffee. Each homemade spaghetti meal will cost $12. A meatball sub sandwich meal will be available each day of the dinner while supplies last. The meal will include a meatball sub sandwich, salad, potato chips, dessert and coffee for $10. Soda, bottled water and wine will be available for purchase.

Dine in and carry out dinners are available. Come into the church hall to order and pick up your carry out dinner. Handicap accessible dine in seating will be available in the Italian Gardens.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door on the days of the dinner.

Contact the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church office with questions at 262-652-7660 or via email at parishoffice@olmckenosha.org. Full details are available on the Mt Carmel Church website at www.olmckenosha.org.