God Squad: Does God truly care about people?

Answer: Thank you for your respectful but urgent dissent from my responses to the girls of Ms. Peppitone’s theology class at Mercy High School in Middeltown, Conn.

For some reason you were taught that the only proper role for God is to protect us from our bad decisions and from natural catastrophes. Who taught you this?

The view that every bump in the road is God’s fault is not taught in the Hebrew Bible or the Christian Testament or the Quran. There is a good reason for this.

A God who protects us from everything must inevitably produce people who are not prepared to protect themselves from anything. Why should we struggle to make good choices or help those in need or devote our intelligence to finding cures for diseases if God is supposed to do all that for us?

As a parent, you would never make all the decisions for your child. That is exactly what God did and does for all humanity. We believe in a God who accompanies us as in Psalm 23: “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, Thou art with me.”

All this is visualized in a beautiful and rarely understood image from Exodus 19:4, “Ye have seen what I did unto the Egyptians, and how I bare you on eagles’ wings, and brought you unto myself.”