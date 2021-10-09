God Squad: God had given us free will

You simply cannot believe in a God who cannot prevent every war and murder, eradicate every disease, and keep us far away from every storm and earthquake.

For those of you who believe this, every act of suffering is a refutation of God’s power or goodness.

As the playwright Archibald MacLeish put this point into verse in his play, “If God is great, He is not good. If God is good, He is not God. Take the even, take the odd.”

You have asked this question without anger, and so I will try again to answer you. If you want to pursue the philosophical underpinnings of my answer, read Leibnitz’s defense of the proposition that God has indeed created the best of all possible worlds. That is what Leibnitz believed and that is what I believe and that is what the Bible teaches us.

Let us begin with your question about omniscience.

What we must ask ourselves is this, “If God knows what I will decide to do before I do it, am I really free to choose to do something else?”

It is obvious to me that this is impossible. If God knows what we will choose, we are not free to make a different choice. We are, in a word, fated to make the decision God knows we will make, and fate is the opposite of freedom.