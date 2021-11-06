God Squad: Grief at the loss of a beloved pet

Question: I had to put my lovable lab Gideon down today. He got sick last night, an unknown cancerous tumor on his spleen burst and he was weak, so we took him to the vet. Hours later they gave us the bad news. They said at just age 12, it would be futile to try to save him and the cancer would spread. He slowly lost blood pressure, and they euthanized him when he couldn’t stay awake.

He was beyond kind, never bit anyone, never barked, unless upset, and was loving to strangers and repairman alike. He didn’t even try to run if I left the door open. He was too spoiled.

He gave me a reason to smile no matter how bad my day was.

I’ve never felt pain quite like this before, and I don’t know what to do. He is everywhere in my home, and I miss him so much. I know they can’t live forever, but do you have any tips for grief?

I might want another dog one day or a rescue (he was a runt in a breeder’s litter no one took). I almost feel like my love for him is greater than it should be, if possible, and another dog seems too painful right now.

It also happened on my husband’s birthday, which was horrible, but he was glad he was with him and not away from home. I’m babbling, I’m sorry, I guess I was looking for magic words or advice to have a balm.