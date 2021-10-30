GOD SQUAD: Why the rabbi loves Halloween

However, there is nothing — nothing at all — about All Hallows Eve that should affect the little kids in ghost costumes asking me for candy. They deserve their candy and their pumpkins and their night.

Candy, I know, is not an everyday thing, but neither is Halloween. It really is just that simple.

Some scholars think Halloween was an attempt by the Church to Christianize an old pagan Celtic festival call Samhain, which comes from the old Irish word meaning, “summer’s end.” There is a widespread and incorrect rumor that Neopagans and Wiccans celebrate Halloween. This is not true. They do celebrate Samhain, and all that is fine by me.

Father Tom Hartman and I always believed that there are many paths up the same mountain to God.

COVID-19 has slowly relented and allowed time and space for trick-or-treaters to return to our doorbells. I am happy for them. The rituals of childhood are precious, and Halloween is one of them.

They cannot make up the time the plague has stolen from them, but they can slowly recover their ability to embrace fantasy and fun.