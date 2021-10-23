God Squad: You've got questions? We've got answers

Answer: How long do you think the Lord God of the entire Universe ought to wait before getting back to you?

Question:Why do we have a voice in our head sometimes that encourages us to do the wrong thing? Do you think that not attending Mass is dishonoring God, even if we pray on our own time? Thank you!

Answer: We are partly animals and only partly divine. Sometimes the animal voice wins.

Question: Dear Rabbi Gellman, I find it difficult to forgive people who have hurt me. How can I look to God and ask him to help me forgive people?

Answer: Try this: Consider every sin committed against you to be a minor sin and every sin you commit against others to be a major sin.

Question: Dear Rabbi Gellman, I was wondering, how do you know if you’ve been forgiven? Is it a feeling that comes up suddenly? Thank you.

Answer: You know if you have been forgiven if you don’t do the bad thing ever again.