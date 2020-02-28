Local faith briefs for this week

The Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church at 22nd Avenue and 45th Street. A luncheon will follow at noon in lower DeSimone Hall, (elevator accessible). Reservations must be received by March 2 for the $15 lunch catered by Ruffolo’s. Reservations made and not kept will be charged back to those members.

Anne Wasilevich from Piasecki Funeral Home will be the featured spaker on on “Managing Grief”. The philanthropy giving is for the Shalom Center., which is seeking new winter mittens, hats, scarfs, socks, personal hygiene items. A business meeting will follow the speaker and a social time will follow.

The club is a 110-year-old organization of Catholic women representing the 10 Kenosha parishes. All women of the Catholic faith are welcome to participate.

For more information, contact Judy Lichter Summers, phone 262-859-9566.

Ladies New Heart Luncheon set

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will be held at noon March 17 at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St. in Kenosha.