Local faith briefs for this week

Immanuel UMC rummage sale set
KENOSHA — Immanuel United Methodist Church continues it rummage sale today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the church’s lower level hall. The church is located at 5410 Sheridan Road and have plenty of parking space.
Items available include adult and baby clothing, decorative and household items, gardening tools and miscellaneous. Baked goods will be for sale as well.
‘Tolton’ live performances planned
RACINE — “Tolton-From Slave to Priest,” the story of Augustus Tolton as America’s first black Catholic priest, will be performed in the Siena Center auditorium at 5637 Erie St., Racine, on Sunday at 4 p.m., and on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Seating is limited. Reserve seats at ww.racinedominicans.org/dcjr/. Admission is free. A free-will offering will be accepted at the door.
“Tolton” is a multi-media live presentation by St. Luke Productions, filled with music, drama and inspiring performances bringing a message of hope and healing for the wounds that plague today’s culture.
“Tolton” is the second offering in the Opening Our Hearts and Minds to End Racism Series sponsored by Racine Interfaith Coalition, Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates, Racine Police Department, Racine Public Library, Racine Vocational Ministry, Restoration Ministry, Siena Retreat Center and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
For more information, contact S. Ann Pratt, event coordinator, Dominican Center for Justice Resources, phone 262-898-4094 or at www.racinedominicans.org/dcjr/.
Church to host Irish dancers
KENOSHA — The Trinity Academy of Irish Dance will perform one of its first shows of the season on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in the Guild Hall of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave., Kenosha.
There is no cost to attend, and guests should enter at the north door.
Trinity Academy has brought the art of Irish dance to the Kenosha area since 1982, and the performers are students from preschool through high school. The show will last approximately 30 minutes, and cake will be served.
Seniors and those with disabilities are invited to a free lunch prior to the performance. The lunch is part of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church Senior Program. To RSVP for the lunch, please call 262-654-8642.
For more information, contact Guida Brown, 262-914-1820.
Catholic Woman’s Club Lenten Mass set
KENOSHA — Catholic Woman’s Club of Kenosha will host its March Lenten Mass on Monday, March 9, honoring deceased club members from 2019-20.
The Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church at 22nd Avenue and 45th Street. A luncheon will follow at noon in lower DeSimone Hall, (elevator accessible). Reservations must be received by March 2 for the $15 lunch catered by Ruffolo’s. Reservations made and not kept will be charged back to those members.
Anne Wasilevich from Piasecki Funeral Home will be the featured spaker on on “Managing Grief”. The philanthropy giving is for the Shalom Center., which is seeking new winter mittens, hats, scarfs, socks, personal hygiene items. A business meeting will follow the speaker and a social time will follow.
The club is a 110-year-old organization of Catholic women representing the 10 Kenosha parishes. All women of the Catholic faith are welcome to participate.
For more information, contact Judy Lichter Summers, phone 262-859-9566.
Ladies New Heart Luncheon set
KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will be held at noon March 17 at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St. in Kenosha.
Barb Lintz Hernandez will share her story, ‘How I Found My Faith and Salvation in the Jewish Messiah.’ A former Jew, she tells how she came to believe in Jesus. The cost is $11 all inclusive; no child care is provided.
The nondenominational group consists of Christ-centered, Bible-believing women from southeast Wisconsin. All ladies are welcome.
For further information, reservations or cancellations, call Linda at 262-652-9619 or Kathy at 262-653-0503 by noon March 16.