Local faith briefs for this week

Catholic Woman’s Club to meet

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Catholic Woman’s Club will meet on Feb.10 at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Rosary Church’s lower hall (elevator available(.

The program will be “Saints Among Us” provided by children of All Saints Academy at Holy Rosary School. Refreshments will be served, and beverages. A short Business meeting with social will follow.

Reservations for the March Lenten Mass/Luncheon on March 9 can be placed during the Feb. 10 meeting. Lunch to be served at Holy Rosary, DeSimone Lower Hall at $15 per person.

For additional information contact Judy Lichter Summers at 262-859-9566. All Catholic Women of Kenosha are welcome.

New Heart Luncheon scheduled

KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will meet at noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

This month’s speaker will be Cathy Harvey from Lindenhurst, Ill., on “The Power and Gift of Forgiveness.” She will share how the Lord brought about a beautiful friendship between her and the driver who accidently hit and killed her daughter. Music and a video enhance her presentation.