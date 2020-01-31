Local faith briefs for this week

Catholic Woman’s Club to meet
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Catholic Woman’s Club will meet on Feb.10 at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Rosary Church’s lower hall (elevator available(.
The program will be “Saints Among Us” provided by children of All Saints Academy at Holy Rosary School. Refreshments will be served, and beverages. A short Business meeting with social will follow.
Reservations for the March Lenten Mass/Luncheon on March 9 can be placed during the Feb. 10 meeting. Lunch to be served at Holy Rosary, DeSimone Lower Hall at $15 per person.
For additional information contact Judy Lichter Summers at 262-859-9566. All Catholic Women of Kenosha are welcome.
New Heart Luncheon scheduled
KENOSHA — The Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon will meet at noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.
This month’s speaker will be Cathy Harvey from Lindenhurst, Ill., on “The Power and Gift of Forgiveness.” She will share how the Lord brought about a beautiful friendship between her and the driver who accidently hit and killed her daughter. Music and a video enhance her presentation.
The nondenominational group consists of Christ-centered, Bible-believing women from southeastern Wisconsin. All ladies are welcome.
The cost is $11 all inclusive, no child care is provided.
For further information, registrations and/or cancellations call Linda at 262-652-9619 or Kathy at 262-653-0503 by noon Feb. 17.
St. Therese Parish Fashion Show set
KENOSHA — The Ladies of St. Therese Parish will host its second annual Fashion Show featuring First Communion dresses and veils on Sunday, Feb. 16. It will be held at the church, 2020 91st St., from 1 to 3 p.m.
Those attending will be able to preview 16 different styles of First Communion dresses, and an equally large selection of veils, all provided by the Holy Family Catholic Bookstore.
Admission is free and refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Holy Family Catholic Bookstore, Anne and Wes Ricchio, wes@holyfamilycatholicbokstore.com, phone 262-697-0333.
St. Alphonsus to host Great Nite Out
NEW MUNSTER — St. Alphonsus will host its 31st annual Great Nite Out from 7 p.m. to midnight Feb. 8 at Bella Vita Banquet Hall, 34816 Geneva Road.
The event features games, raffles, food and togetherness. The event is ope to ages 18 and older.
Beer, rail drinks, soda, snacks, cards and a late-night sandwich are included with the $13 admission. No alcohol carry-ins are allowed.
For information about sponsorship, donating or attending, call the parish at 262-537-4370.
‘Smokeless’ Mixed Smoker fundraiser set
KENOSHA — Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Holy Name Society will hold its annual “Smokeless” Mixed Smoker on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th St.,
It will feature food, beverages, raffle prizes and camaraderie. Ticets are $5, available at the dor.
For more information on fundraiser, contact Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Holy Holy Name Society, West Ricchio, wes@holyfamilycatholicbokstore.com, phone 262-697-0333.