St. Therese Catholic Church selling Italian beef dinners
St. Therese Catholic Church, 2020 91st St., is hosting a parish fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 13.
The parish will be selling "a complete Italian beef dinner, consisting of a pound of our famous summer festival hot beef, four buns, salad, dressing, chips and cookies" for $35, organizers said. Additional beef is available for $12 pound.
To order a dinner, go to the church's website, st-therese-kenosha.org.
Dinners can be picked up from 1 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the church.
Orders must be received by Feb. 1.