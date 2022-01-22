 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Therese Catholic Church selling Italian beef dinners

  • 0

St. Therese Catholic Church selling Italian beef dinners

St. Therese Catholic Church, 2020 91st St., is hosting a parish fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The parish will be selling "a complete Italian beef dinner, consisting of a pound of our famous summer festival hot beef, four buns, salad, dressing, chips and cookies" for $35, organizers said. Additional beef is available for $12 pound.

To order a dinner, go to the church's website, st-therese-kenosha.org.

Dinners can be picked up from 1 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the church.

Orders must be received by Feb. 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert