The God Squad: 9/11 plus 20 years

"For some of us, the source of that strength, the twine that binds us and bundles us, is not just community but community under God, and that religious belief shared by all the Abrahamic faiths that each and every human being is made in the image of God. And also we people of faith share the belief that a good God will not allow evil to win out over goodness, hate over hope and death over life.

"History proves this, but for religious people of all faiths, the proof comes from the way we know that we are bundled up in God's love, and the way we know that our dear ones who have died are now wrapped up in the bundle of eternal life in the World to Come, in heaven and there they wait for us, waiting to fulfill the promise that we will not be separated forever from those we love.

"And for those who cannot find hope through faith, I say to you that you are also a part of our bundle, too. For our mission now is not for all of us to agree that the name for hope is God. Our main task now is to agree that hope was not one of the worlds destroyed on that day.

"In his suffering, Job still found hope in a cut down tree, 'For there is hope of a tree, even if it be cut down, it will sprout again, and that the tender branch thereof will not cease. If its roots are old in the earth ... at first scent of water it will bud and bring forth boughs like a plant.'" (Job 14:7)

"Dear God, we have been cut down, but our roots are deep in you. And today, yes today, we can smell the scent of water, because today we are sticks in a bundle and today, we are unbreakable."

Send questions and comments to The God Squad via email at godsquadquestion@aol.com. Rabbi Gellman is the author of several books, including “Religion for Dummies,” co-written with Father Tom Hartman.

