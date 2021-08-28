The God Squad: Always feed your 'good wolf'

Answer: After you there are only three possibilities: Either there is nothing and the worms eat you up and that is the end of you; or your soul goes to heaven or hell, either directly or after a time, and your soul remains there forever; or your soul is cleaned up and shined up and put into the body of a new baby and given a chance to live another life.

That third possibility is called reincarnation.

It comes with several obvious problems, one of which you have identified. If we remember our previous lives, we would freak out because we could never really live a new and unencumbered life. Fears from our old life would infect our new life. Also, if a newborn baby’s first words were, “I want a pizza!” that would freak out the delivery room staff.

So that is why we can’t be allowed to remember the other lives we may have lived. Hinduism and some Christians and Jews believe in reincarnation, but they are in a minority. I am not sure. I would like to believe that we get another chance to make a better life, but I am also fairly sure that we would make the same mistakes in our next life that we have made in this one.

Question: From L: What would you say is key to maintaining a healthy relationship with God? How can you become more sensitive to the voice of God?