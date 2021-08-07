The God Squad: Catholic girls ask a rabbi about God

I am taking some time from my summer Psalms study book to go back to another God Squad tradition.

The teacher of the theology class for juniors at Mercy High School in Middletown, Conn., loves the God Squad, and every year she asks her class of Catholic girls to write me a question about God that is important to them.

Here, and in the next couple of weeks, are this year’s questions. I apologize for being a bit late, but I was into the Psalms. I love the depth and variety of the questions and I believe that if high school kids are still deeply and personally interested in God and with the questions produced by faith, then certainly the world is safe. (Warning: I am a very easy grader)

Question: From M: Is God listening to me every time I pray? Or only sometimes. Thank you!

Answer: God is always listening to us. The problem is that we are not always listening to God. The way you know God is listening is that after you pray you do not feel alone. Some people only pray so that God will do what they want. The point of prayer is to prepare our lives to do what God wants. Grade: A

Question: From E and C and J and others: Why does God allow the innocent ones of this world to suffer?