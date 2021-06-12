The God Squad: Digging into Psalm 133

Another short Psalm for the Lutheran Church Bible Study Group: Psalm 133

1 A song of ascents. Of David. How good and how pleasant it is that brothers dwell together. (Hebrew: henai ma tov u’ma’naim shevet achim gam yachad).

2 It is like fine oil on the head running down onto the beard, the beard of Aaron, that comes down over the collar of his robe;

3 like the dew of Hermon that falls upon the mountains of Zion. There the LORD ordained blessing, everlasting life.

Verse one is the most important verse in this glorious tiny Psalm and may well be the most important verse in the Bible.

So I will consider it last.

Let us begin with verse 2 and its somewhat disconcerting image of an oily beard.

Oil, sweet oil

In the biblical period, clean running water for bathing or drinking was rare, but sweat, like now, was abundant.

With sweat comes the smell of sweat and that was, as it is now, both uncomfortable and off putting.