The God Squad: Digging into Psalm 23 (part 3)

The defeat of fear comes not in some grand assault on the enemy fortresses but rather in the calm resolve to continue the small but sustaining rhythms of our lives like eating a meal. Eating a meal under the ravenous gaze of the wolves shows them that this shepherd and this flock will not be panicked or routed or dispersed or deflected from their true and natural course to the pastures of hope.

Even in the time of fear, the shepherd and the flock celebrate the abundance of the green pastures and the belief that freedom is not an accidental possession but an anointment by a God who wants all to be free and all to live in peace.

What do you most fear? What part of your faith and your life diminishes those fears? What ordinary things have you done or could you do each day to confront those fears with calmness and courage? Remember Winnie the Pooh’s friend Piglet who said, “It is hard to be brave when you’re only a Very Small Animal.” (A.A. Milne)

23:6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.