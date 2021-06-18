The God Squad: Exploring Psalm 117

It is not that saying the words "thank you" to God is wrong. The medieval mystic Meister Eckhardt taught, "If the only prayer you ever say is 'Thank You' it will be enough." It's just that the words thank you are not spiritually thick enough to convey our knee bending awe at the unmerited excess of our blessings over our burdens.

Another reason halleluiah is the perfect word to praise is how it sounds. It is a word that mimics the human breath. We pronounce the word by breathing out, hahhhh — lel-yahhh. This act of breathing out perfectly parallels the meaning of the word. God gives to us blessings, the chief one of which is the breath of our life, and we give back to God the breath of our gratitude. God breathed into Adam the breath of life, and we breathe into God the breath of our thankfulness. The word hallelujah is a song.

The psalms and our sacred histories are filled with hundreds of repetitions of this joyous commandment to praise God. Jesus sang this word/song (Matthew 26:30). Psalm 117 is a part of a group of praising songs called the Hallel (Psalms 113-118) that are recited at all the Jewish holiday liturgies in the synagogue.

When I teach children about how to pray, I tell them that there are only four kinds of prayers: thanks, gimmie, oops and wow. Thanks is the first and by far the best kind of prayer.