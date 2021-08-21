The God Squad: Free will means the option to do evil

We’re answering questions from the final exam of the theology class at Mercy High School in Middletown, Conn.:

Question: From P: Why did God give us free will knowing that some of us would make bad choices?

Answer: The one trait that separates us from all other living things is freedom of the will. nimals make decisions, but they have no free will. Their decisions are forced upon them by instinct, not moral principles. They follow their impulses not their moral consciences. This type of life is fine for animals, but God had something higher in mind for human beings.

The biblical name for this gift is that we are made in the image of God. God has free will and so do we. That is what it means to be made in God’s image. Of course, we are not God and so our application of our free will to our lives is never perfect.

Sometimes we choose to do evil because we want to hurt others out of our anger. Sometimes we do evil because we mistakenly think that evil is good or are misinformed. That is why we need God’s teachings to help tutor us on the path of righteousness.