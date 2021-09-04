The God Squad: God helps us find the right path

The point of our free will is for us to do two things: First, we must clearly and honestly assess the gifts God has given us. Then we must use those gifts to make the world a better place to live for all God’s creatures.

Figuring out our gifts is the hard first step. Sometimes we want to do things that have nothing to do with our real talents. If you aren’t sure what you are good at, ask your friends and family and they will tell you what you could know yourself by just being honest about your blessings.

Using those gifts to make the world a better place is the second step to realizing God’s plan for your life.

There are many jobs you can do with the same gifts. I don’t think there is just one path, or one job, that God has in mind for each of us. There are many paths that get to God through living a good life.

One thing to keep in mind is to try to find something unique to do with your gifts.

The most popular choices are not necessarily the best choices for you.

Remember this wonderful little poem by Robert Frost (1874-1963): “Somewhere ages and ages hence: Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.” Try to find an untraveled road.