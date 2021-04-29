The God Squad: Join my Psalms study group

This is the perfect metaphor for how God leads us. We are given a path of conduct in life by God that will lead us to our maximum human flourishing.

We also have memories of how God has saved us in history and redeemed us when we thought we were lost. The Hebrew word for faith (emunah) comes from the root meaning, trust, which is amen. So, when we conclude a prayer we are not actually saying, "This is true." We are really saying, "I trust in what I just said in my prayer." We do not believe in God. We trust in God.

So, let us ask: Do you trust God as your shepherd? What are the best reasons you can think of to trust God? What are the best reasons you can think of not to trust God?

My guess is that your life and the lives of those you love are the best reason to trust and thank God. I am also certain that the most common reason you or the members of your study group will come up with to distrust God are the deaths of those you love, particularly if your loved ones died early in life or through some terrible twist of fate.

But think about it for a moment. Did God ever promise you a life filled only with blessings and no burdens? Even the best shepherd of sheep loses some sheep to the wolves. In my experience, people too easily forget to thank God for their blessings and too easily blame God for their burdens.