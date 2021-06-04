The God Squad: More short Psalms for long study

At this moment in my life, having just celebrated my 73rd birthday last week, and looking ahead to the back nine of my life, my question has changed. If I could ask God one question now it would be, "Was I a good man?"

I believe I am reasonably, passably, acceptably good, but I also know that I am flawed and weak and more than occasionally fearful.

Does this mean I am less good than I think I am or that people tell me I am? I know that in my work as a rabbi I have tried to do good things every day for people in need. What I do not know is whether or not I would have done those good things if I was not a rabbi. If I was a worker in some other field, would I still have developed the impulse to make a difference for the better? How much good did I do because I was in love with my reputation and how much good did I do because I was in love with goodness itself and God?

Those are the things I would want to know now.

It seems so easy to me to identify truly good people I meet. I can spot them in an instant. I still think that my friend Father Tom Hartman was a saint. When I turn my goodness radar outward toward others, it seems to work perfectly, but when I turn my goodness radar inward it seems so often to be miscalibrated.